MOCA Opens Fall Season with Wall-to-wall Visuals 

By Josh Usmani MOCA Cleveland celebrates its Fall 2016 Exhibitions with a Fall Season Opening Night Party from 7 to 9 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 23. New exhibitions include Wall to Wall: Carpets by Artists and Anders Ruhwald's Unit 1: 3583 Dubois. Free and open to the public, Friday's opening night event begins with a conversation between Wall to Wall curator Cornelia Lauf and participating artist and catalog essayist Kenneth Lum. Following the gallery talk, Detroit-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Britney Stone will perform live outside on Toby Plaza.

"Art, design, and craft are seen as provocative contemporary bedfellows in MOCA's new fall shows," says Jill Snyder, MOCA's Donna + Stewart Kohl executive director. "Together, the exhibitions focus on crossovers and relationships between artists, media, processes, concepts, and disciplines."

Spanning throughout the Mueller Family Gallery, Rosalie + Morton Cohen Family Gallery and Donna + Stewart Kohl Atrium, Wall to Wall: Carpets by Artists features work by more than two dozen artists whose work challenges the traditional definitions of art, craft and design, while examining shifts in process and raising questions about the complex geopolitics of the production industry and the art market. Through this ancient yet still relevant medium, Wall to Wall explores how and why artists are advancing traditional and contemporary processes and materials.

Simultaneously, Anders Ruhwald's Unit 1: 3583 Dubois recreates several life-size rooms and corridors based on a permanent installation Ruhwald is creating in an apartment he purchased inside the dilapidated building from which the exhibition draws its name. 3583 Dubois Street no longer exists in Detroit. Though the 7,000 sq. ft. brick apartment building still stands, it has been reassigned a new address: 2170 Mack Ave. Using materials from the building and neighborhood as well as his signature ceramic works, Ruhwald creates abstracted spaces in an effort to "retell (and thus reclaim) the past, animate the present and suggest a shifted future." Unit 1: 3583 is organized by MOCA Cleveland's Deputy Director Megan Lykins Reich in the Toby Devan Lewis Gallery.

Currently living and working in Michigan as artist-in-residence and head of the Ceramics Department at Cranbrook Academy of Art, Ruhland was born in Randers, Denmark, in 1974. Since graduating from the Royal College of Art in London in 2005, Ruhwald has had more than 20 solo exhibitions at galleries and museums around the world, and his work resides in the permanent collections of more than 20 public museums.

MOCA Cleveland's Fall 2016 Exhibitions remain on view through Jan. 8, 2017. Additional exhibitions include Acts of Speech, four video-based works in MOCA's Gund Commons, as well as Anthony Discenza's sound installation in MOCA's Stair-A, A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats.

With a long-overdue change of venues, as well as promises of a new direction for the organization, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding this year's IngenuityFest. The 12th Annual Event moves to the Osborne Industrial Complex in the Saint Clair-Superior neighborhood. With the theme of "Awakenings," organizers claim these changes signify the organization's rebirth after a "transitional period," as well as its emergence into an evolving role for our changing city. The weekend begins from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Festivities continue from noon to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m.

The three-day festival promises innovative and engaging performances, art, installations, live music and random acts of creativity. The event's highly anticipated installations and exhibitions include Neighborhood Awakenings, a festival village dedicated to Cleveland's neighborhoods. It features informative displays, such as Life as We See It: St. Herman's Homeless Shelter Photojournalism Project, which showcases about 30 photos selected from over 1,000 images captured by six individuals served by the shelter who were provided with digital cameras.

As usual, organizers present a full lineup of live music throughout the weekend. A collaborative effort between Cleveland Music City's James Carol, Joanna Ericta and Scene's own Rachel Hunt, the roster includes notable locals such as Mourning [A] BLKstar, Beach Stav and Goldmines, who will be officially releasing their new album at IngenuityFest on Saturday, as well as emerging bands from throughout Ohio, Chicago and Brooklyn.

"There has been so much energy around Ingenuity's new model, and we're so excited to expand that into our music programming this year," says Emily Appelbaum, Ingenuity's program director. "The energy from Cleveland Music City has been wonderful – they're thinking about the project in a whole new way!"

Additionally, this year includes a "Creative Corridor" event on Saturday. At East. 53rd and Hamilton Ave., guests will be able to view artist-driven projects and displays, participate in an interactive creation station and attend a panel discussion on "creative strategies to promote inclusion, artistry, entrepreneurship and quality of life in the East. 105th to 93rd corridor."

Transportation to the Creative Corridor is provided through a partnership with Westside Shuffle at Cleveland Public Library's Union Branch (3463 E. 93rd St.) and Bethany Baptist Church (1211 E. 105 St.). Shuttles will pick guests up from the library at 1:30 p.m., and the church at 2:15 p.m. Returning shuttles will leave IngenuityFest at 5 and 7 p.m. for both locations.

After 12 years of suggested donations, organizers are now charging admission for entry. Tickets are $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free. Groups of four or more can purchase advance tickets with the promo code INGFRIEND to get $1 off individual single day admissions and $3 off weekend passes.