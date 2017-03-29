Nationwide Fiber Works Show at the Morgan 

Since 2008, the Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory and Educational Foundation has established itself as an international destination, serving as a working studio, formal exhibition space, educational hub and purveyor of some of the finest handmade paper in the world.

Fittingly titled American Fiber, this year's annual juried show of works on paper includes painting, printmaking, bookbinding, photography and sculpture. The exhibition showcases masterful examples of the multi-faceted potential of paper-based art. With this year's expanded submission radius, American Fiber may be the biggest and best edition of the annual juried show to date.

"After many years of hosting regional juried exhibitions, and after many years of requests, we accepted submissions from all artists living in the United States for this year's exhibition," says marketing and communications coordinator Jacqueline Bon. "We received an astounding amount of submissions from many talented artists with a large quantity still coming from within a 100-mile radius of Cleveland."

This year's jurors are Janice Driesbach, chief curator at Akron Art Museum, and Rebecca Cross, faculty at Kent State University and instructor at Praxis Fiber Studio. Out of more than 200 submissions from 110 artists, the jurors selected just 50 artworks by 46 artists.

American Fiber opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and remains on view through April 29. — Usmani