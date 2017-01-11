January 11, 2017 Dining » Food Features

Prep Kitchen Cle Will Bring Entrepreneurial Cooperation to the West Bank of the Flats 

Coming Together

By

Tools

Take a walk down the sloping streets of the Flats West Bank and you'll notice the old brick storefront, formerly home to Spaces, is getting a new lease on life. Purchased by Rafid Fadul in 2013, the building is being readied to…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Astoria Market and Cafe Delivers an Unmatched Dining and Shopping Experience Read More

  2. The West Side Market is Your One-Stop Shop for Building Your Own Bloody Mary Bar Read More

  3. Cleveland Bagel's Come a Long Way in Three Years, and They're Not Done Growing Yet Read More

  4. Barabicu and Ribsticks Take Different Approaches to Barbeque Read More

  5. Jo Jo Carloni's Italian Restaurant Serves Up Red-sauce Comfort in Olmsted Falls, and Will Soon Do the Same in Ohio City Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cleveland Winter Beerfest @ Cleveland Convention Center

    • Fri., Jan. 27

  • Staff Pick
    Think & Drink with the Extinct @ Cleveland Museum of Natural History

    • Third Wednesday of every month. Continues through May 17

  • Staff Pick
    Lumberjack Bash @ The BottleHouse Brewery and Mead Hall

    • Sat., Feb. 25
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation