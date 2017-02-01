February 01, 2017 Savage Love

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Savage Love: Advice Columnists Without Borders 

By
click to enlarge savage_11.06.05_am.png

Dear Dan,

I am a 26-year-old heterosexual European man. I have been for four years in a monogamous relationship with my girlfriend. Recently she cheated on me. When she told me what she did, I felt a very strong pain, even stronger than I expected. After a few days of pain, however, I found that the sexual attraction for my girlfriend, instead of decreasing, increased after her adventure. In particular, I am now having a cuckold fantasy. I would like that she tell me everything she did, without sparing any detail, while we have sex, or that we try to play an actual cuckold game where she has sex with someone else in front of me while I give her instructions and tell her exactly what to do. My problem is that I am not sure what her reaction would be if I ask her to play out these fantasies. She feels very guilty and witnessed my pain when she told me she cheated. I fear that talking to her about these fantasies would scare her. I also fear that, as she is feeling guilty, she would say yes, but without really wanting to do this. I also don't want her to think I liked what she did when she cheated on me. I did not like it, but I would like to relive it in a playful way, in which I have complete control. How do you think I should approach this talk? Which reactions should I expect? How can I make sure that she is really into this if she says yes?

— Feeling Obsessed Replicating Treason & Dominating Adulterer

Cuckolding, like all fetishes and/or fantasies, is unique to the person and adaptable within particular relationships. But it's erotic humiliation — of the person being cheated on — that distinguishes cuckolding from hot wifing/husbanding or swinging. The cuck's partner, aka "the cheater," is in control, and the cuck gets off on having his nose rubbed — sometimes literally — in the evidence of his partner's cheating. (That's the theory, anyway; I've gotten lots of letters from women — and some men — who are married to very controlling cucks.)

Zooming out: Your reaction to learning you'd been cheated on — pain and shock, quickly followed by increased feelings of lust for your girlfriend — is not uncommon. It's less common for the cheatee to eroticize the betrayal; a couple may reconnect sexually in the wake of an affair, but rarely does a couple wind up incorporating eroticized infidelity into their sexual repertoire. But in your fantasy, FORTDA, you would be calling the shots, giving instructions, and telling your girlfriend what to do. That's definitely not a cuckold fantasy, FORTDA, and it may be a revenge fantasy.

But a cheating crisis presents a good opportunity for both parties to be completely honest with each other about what they want going forward. And that's what you should do, FORTDA: Be completely honest. First, make sure your fantasy is an authentic impulse, i.e., it's a genuine turn-on, unearthed by this revelation, not an excuse to punish your girlfriend for cheating. Make sure this isn't a revenge fantasy. If it's a genuine turn-on, FORTDA, share everything: this surprising new turn-on, your own confusion, and your legit concerns (you don't want her to agree to do it out of guilt, it's not a license to cheat).

She might freak out. She might be into it. She might freak out and then later be into it. (That's the origin story of most cuckold couples: Husband/BF proposes it; wife/GF freaks out; weeks, months, or years later the wife/GF asks if cuckolding is still on the table.) You can figure out the parameters later, if you decide to explore this at all, but it starts with a conversation. Good luck.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Savage Love

More by Dan Savage

More Savage Love »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: ITMFA! Read More

  2. Savage Love: Just Drinks Read More

  3. Savage Love: Clubbing Read More

  4. Savage Love: Risky Business Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation