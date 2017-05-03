Savage Love: The Leftovers 

Nancy, the tech-savvy at-risk youth, two gimps, Christ on the cross, the Easter Bunny, two weeping women, and the Easter Bunny's smoking-hot leather master took to the stage at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon, for a live taping of the Savage Lovecast on Easter weekend. Audience members submitted their questions on cards —but with Rachel Lark and the Damaged Goods and comedian Nariko Ott on the program as well, we didn't get to many questions. So I'm going to answer as many of Portland's questions as I can in this week's column.

Dear Dan,

We've been sleeping with another couple for three months (first time my BF and I opened our relationship). How do I suggest full penetration with the opposite partner? At this point, we just do oral and that's the "groove" we're in.

Only-oral-with-others may be this couple's preferred groove and the lane they want to stay in. If they're only up for the "soft swap," as it's known in swinging circles, penetration isn't gonna happen. But you should feel free to ask for what you want—at the very least, you'll get some long-overdue clarity about their boundaries.

Dear Dan,

Is squirting pee? We know that chemically it's similar, but is it REALLY?

I'm tired of this debate, so consider this my final answer: So what if it is pee?

Dear Dan,

My girlfriend asked me to make out with another guy. Her fantasy. We met a really pretty gay boy at a house party, and so I made out with him. I got hard, and my girlfriend made a huge scene. She says it was supposed to be for her pleasure, not for mine, and she's still angry six months later and constantly questions whether I'm really straight. (I am!) What do I tell her?

Good-bye.

Dear Dan,

When do you know if it's okay to insert your finger in your boyfriend's butthole? Without fear of freaking him out?

After you've applied lube to your finger and his butthole—which you're allowed to do only after you've asked him if you can insert your finger in his butthole and after he's consented to having your finger in his butthole.

Dear Dan,

I want to try anal, but I am scared of getting poop on my partner. Is an enema enough?

Properly administered, an enema should be more than enough. But with anal as with liberal democracy—a good outcome is not guaranteed. Sometimes you do your homework and your prep, and everything still comes to shit.

Dear Dan,

I love my man, but we're both tops. What should we do?

Spit-roast very special guest stars if you're in an open relationship, take turns/one for the team if you're in a monogamous relationship, explore and enjoy your non-butt-penetrative options.

Dear Dan,

How do we play around with opening up our relationship as parents of a 1-year-old? We barely have enough time or enough sleep to keep our own relationship juicy.

Play around in theory for now—lots of dirty talk—and put theory into practice after your kid is a toddler and you've landed a reliable babysitter.

Dear Dan,

My girlfriend and I are pretty grossly in love and very affectionate, especially after we've just had sex. Should we make an effort to tone it down a bit around a third we've just fucked around with? Or should we just be ourselves, and if they don't like it, oh well?

Be yourselves—but make an effort to include your third in those oxytocin-infused displays of postcoital affection. Unless your third was inconsiderate or creepy during the sex, or is anxious to go immediately after the sex (a sign you may have been inconsiderate or creepy), your third helped get you to that blissed-out state and deserves to bask a bit in the afterglow too.