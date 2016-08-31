August 31, 2016 Arts » Theater

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

'Selfies at the Clown Motel' Confounds at Convergence-Continuum 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CONVERGANCE-CONTINUUM
  • Photo courtesy of Convergance-Continuum

Selfies at the Clown Motel

Through Sept. 17 at The Liminis, 2438 Scranton Rd., 216-687-0074

convergence-continuum.org

Christopher Johnston is the coordinator of the Playwrights Gym at Dobama, co-founder of the Dark Room, a new works development workshop at CPT, and the Rauschenberg New Play Reading Series for Convergence-Continuum. His script, Selfies at the Clown Motel, is presently being staged at con-con.

Arthur Miller's plays explored the question, "Is this the best way to live?" Tennessee Williams, often using his own life, used his mother and sister as the basis for his scripts — women who found themselves in societies they didn't understand and whose inhabitants didn't understand them. William Inge looked at the darkness in life, those events in the hidden corners that challenged his characters.

It is not apparent what Christopher Johnston uses as the fulcrum for his plays. He states in Selfies' program notes that it is a "rendezvous of two lost and lonely souls."

So?

The play opens with a man and woman having sex. Each apparently reaches satisfaction, there is a scream, and it becomes apparent that the male has died, with no apparent followup or further reference to the event.

We become aware that the woman's family owns the Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada. She is a wire-walking clown having an affair with a motorcycle-riding married man who has abandoned his family; she has a mother (Agnes) and brother (Skar) who are psychotic; she probably had an affair with her brother (well, he's not exactly her brother), had an abortion, and her older "lover" comes and goes. There are scenes of male nudity, S & M, expelling of gas, discussions of casual sex, orgasms and so on.

(There actually is a Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada, by the way. It is a small place noted for its exceptionally large collection of clown art.)

Selfies is a convoluted tale of perversion and dysfunction, with little obvious purpose.

The show's saving grace is the two outstanding performances by the athletic, beautiful Leah Smith (Chloe) as the clown, and John Busser (Rob) as her older lover. Both nicely texture their characterizations and create a duo of frustrated, rudderless people.

The use of clowns to reset scenes is clever, but overdone. How many times can the circus performers arrange and rearrange the bedspread and pillows before the effect becomes worn out?

In summary, Selfies at the Clown Motel is a difficult play to sit through. Its lack of focus and purpose, even with several outstanding performances, leaves little to recommend it.

Selfies at the Clown Motel

Through Sept. 17 at The Liminis, 2438 Scranton Rd., 216-687-0074

convergence-continuum.org

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Theater

More Theater »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Community Response to the Shooting of Tamir Rice is an Emotional Rollercoaster Read More

  2. MOCA's Festival Shines Light on Handmade Small-Print Books and 'Zines Read More

  3. Back Again, Weapons of Mass Creation is Not Your Grandfather's Arts Conference Read More

  4. A Showcase of Work by Local Cartoonist Nathan Ward Launches at Loop Read More

  5. Ballot Box Project Develops Young Photographers in Collinwood Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    CIA Faculty Exhibition @ Cleveland Institute of Art

    • Thu., Sept. 1

  • Staff Pick
    A Collection of Exhibitions @ The Galleries at Cleveland State University

    • Thu., Sept. 1

  • Staff Pick
    Concepts, Toys and Collage: New Works by Mindy Tousley and Lisa Kenion @ Harris stanton Gallery Cleveland

    • Fri., Sept. 2
More »

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation