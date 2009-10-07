October 07, 2009 News » News Lead

Takin' a Ride 

The Repo life isn't like what you see on TV

By

Tools

When car repossessions go wrong, they go wrong in a spectacular fashion. There's even a TV show about it. If you don't watch reality TV, maybe you caught a similar story on the local news recently. If a bank or a buy-here-pay-here…

full article »

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. From the Front of the House to the Back, Cleveland Restaurants are Dealing With a Talent Crunch Read More

  2. 2016 Gift Guide: 33 Locally Made Gifts for the Friend, Family Member or Enemy in Your Life Read More

  3. How Did a Deadly Animal Sedative End Up in Ohio's Opiate Supply Chain? Read More

  4. Mike O'Malley's Balancing Act: Rebuilding Confidence, Addressing the Drug Problem, Ousting Tim McGinty & More Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

  • Radio Daze

    An overview of WRUW's 28th annual Studio-A-Rama
    • Sep 2, 2009

  • Man Up

    Guys with breast cancer are more likely to die from it. Guess why.
    • by D. Allen Crowley
    • Sep 23, 2009
  • More »

More by D.X. Ferris

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Browns vs. New York Giants @ First Energy Stadium

    • Sun., Nov. 27

  • Staff Pick
    Genghis Con Small Press & Comic Convention @ The Screw Factory

    • Sun., Nov. 27, 2-7 p.m. free

  • Staff Pick
    Book Discussion @ Happy Dog

    • Tue., Nov. 29
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation