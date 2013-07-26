The 10 Best Brunch Spots in Cleveland 

Photo Courtesy of Instagram User travispeebles

Pier W's Grand Brunch Buffet is one of the most elegant brunches in Northeast Ohio. The stars of the show are the carving stations with roast leg of lamb, and the raw bar with oysters on the half shell. Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood. Call 216-228-2250 or visit selectrestaurants.com for more information.