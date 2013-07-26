July 26, 2013
Slideshows » News, Blogs
The 10 Best Brunch Spots in Cleveland
By Jason Beudert | 10 Images
Photo Courtesy of Instagram User noura_ot
Try the fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach, and basil pesto crepe. The fresh vegs along with the vibrant mozzarella work perfectly with the folded crepe. Luna Bakery Cafe is located at 2482 Fairmount Blvd,Cleveland Heights. Call 216-231-8585 or visit lunabakerycafe.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Beachland Ballroom, Facebook
The smoked salmon and lakes at Beachland Ballroom's brunch is cooler than the live DJ. Thinly sliced smoked salmon rest on top of potato pancakes and topped of with poached eggs. Beachland Ballroom is located at 15711 Waterloo Rd. Call 216-383-1124 or visit beachlandballroom.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Lucky's Cafe, Facebook
Vegetarians unite! The canoewreck at Lucky's Cafe is not to be missed. Curried tofu
tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with hash browns. Lucky's Cafe is located at 777 Starkweather. Call 216-622-7773 or visit luckyscafe.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of UrbanSpoon User Bite Buff
Go south of the border with Touch's Mexican omelette. House-made chorizo, various blends of Mexican cheeses, and tomatoes are all folded into this egg delight. Touch Supper Club is located at 2710 Lorain Ave. Call 216-631-5200
or visit touchohiocity.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Instagram User juicejunky
The only thing better than The South Side's Bloody Mary selections is their chicken and waffles. Tempura battered airline chicken breast placed on top of a Belgium waffle and served with cinnamon butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. Don't forget the hot sauce! The South Side is located at 2207 W. 11th St. Call 216-937-2288 or visit
southsidecleveland.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Cleveland House of Blues, Facebook
Praise the lord and pass the cornbread. The Gospel Brunch at House of Blues is both high energy and super delicious. Enjoy panhandle favs like jambalaya as you witness some serious southern soul. House of Blues is located at 308 Euclid Avenue. Call 216-523-2583 or visit hob.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Instagram User kendallrichard
Buckeye Beer Engine's Burger and Brunch is a chill way to start off a Sunday. Their breakfast burrito stuffed with scrambled eggs, avocado, and pepper jack cheese is a great way to coat your stomach before a nice cold Buckeye beer. Buckeye Beer Engine is located at 15315 Madison Avenue,Lakewood. Call 216-226-2337 or visit buckeyebeerengine.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Instagram User krm1108
This new hot spot is a great people watching brunch locale. Town Hall offers a juice bar for those with a light appetite or go for the Southern Comfort. Town Hall bakes two biscuits tops them with tier house-made sausage gravy along with poached eggs and rosemary potatoes. Town Hall is located at 1909 W. 25th St. Call 216-344-9400 or visit
townhallohiocity.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Instagram User travispeebles
Pier W's Grand Brunch Buffet is one of the most elegant brunches in Northeast Ohio. The stars of the show are the carving stations with roast leg of lamb, and the raw bar with oysters on the half shell. Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood. Call 216-228-2250 or visit selectrestaurants.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Flour Restaurant, Facebook
Nutella stuffed French toast. There is no need to say anything else except --go there on Sunday and eat it! Flour is located at 34205 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills. Call 216-464-3700 or visit
flourrestaurant.com for more information.
