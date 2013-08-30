August 30, 2013
The 9 Best Greasy Spoon Diners in Cleveland
By Jason Beudert
Photo Courtesy of The Place to Be, Facebook
The Place To Be Restaurant in the heart of Lakewood is literally the place to be. This west side staple slings some of the meanest gyros and gyro omelets this side of the Athens. The Place to Be is located at 1391 Warren Rd, Lakewood. Call 216-226-8783 for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Yelp
This 24-haunt will give the Big Egg a run for its money. Located a stones throw from the entertainment district of Kamm's Corner, Rubin's caters to families and buzzed up patrons. Rubin's Family Restaurant & Deli is located at 14651 Lorain Ave. Call 216-671-5556 for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Yelp
For thirty years, Coventry is home to a popular breakfast spot called The Inn on Coventry. Focused on quality, the Inn also gears a good portion of its menu to vegetarian options. The Inn on Coventry is located at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. Call 216-371-1811 or visit innoncoventry.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Yelp
A trip to downtown Willoughby would not be complete with a morning coffee and breakfast stop at Kleifelds Restaurant. This throw back diner compliments the old school Erie Street that anchors historic Willoughby. Kleifelds Restaurant is located at 4048 Erie St Willoughby. Call 440-942-7646 for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Big Al's Diner, Facebook
Located on Cleveland's eclectic street Larchmere, Big Al's Diner is timelessly cool with mom and pop food with tasty food and reasonable prices. Big Al's DIner is located at 12600 Larchmere Blvd. Call 216-791-8550 for more information.
My Friends Deli & Restaurant, Website
Ask most people and the name My Friends Restaurant is what first comes to mind for the ultimate late night breakfast eatery. This 24-hour Lakewood/Cleveland border haunt actually serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, but the people watching is priceless after midnight. My Friends Deli and Restaurant is located at 11616 Detroit Ave. Call 216-221-2575 or visit myfriendsrestaurant.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of UrbanSpoon
Located on Pearl Rd. a few blocks away from Metro Hospital is Sal's Menu Restaurant. A classic diner owned and operated by sole cook Sal and his family. The omelets are not to be missed here as they are some of the best our city has to offer. Sal's Menu Restaurant is located at 3850 Pearl Rd. Call 216- 398-1446 for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Huron Square Deli, Facebook
Tucked in a pocket of Huron Rd. adjacent to the crossroads of Playhouse Square is the Huron Square Deli. A breakfast and lunch greasy spoon, the staff creates a Cheers atmosphere without the beer. Huron Square Deli is located at 1150 Huron Rd E. Call 216-344-9236 or visit huronsquaredeli.com for more information.
Photo Courtesy of Trip Advisor
A Cleveland institution for decades, George's Kitchen boasts a menu for everyone serving breakfast, lunch and dinner lightning fast. And for usually under $7 for most complete meals. George's Kitchen is located at 13101 Triskett Rd. Call 216-671-0430 for more information.
