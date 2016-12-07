The Comedy Issue: Heard Around Cleveland - Landmarks Edition 

Where we talk to prominent Clevelanders to find out what's on their minds.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"There's no rule that says you can't walk right up my side. Actually — they don't advertise this but it's 100% true — the first person to reach the top gets to pick anything they want from the Jimi Hendrix case."

Guardians of Traffic

"We played rock-paper-scissors to see who got to hold the dump truck. Gary won and he's been a real dick about it ever since."

Terminal Tower

"I can't say exactly what it means, but if you see me turn blue, green and purple, just drop everything and run. Trust me."

Public Square

"Food scraps nourish the pigeons. The pigeons nourish the square."

Free Stamp

"I don't think it's too much to ask for someone to bring me the occasional taco. Nothing special, just whatever's on those food trucks would do as long as it's a taco. I like tacos."

Chief Wahoo Sign at Western Reserve Historical Society

"Wait. They still have pictures of me on the outside? On their uniforms? For sale in the gift shop? Wow. That's crazy. Really? Still? Are you screwing with me?"

West Side Market

"I'm the Torso Murderer."