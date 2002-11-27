November 27, 2002 News » News Features

The Grappler 

As president of a martial arts organization, he preached honor. As a West Side chiropractor, he's accused of rape.

By

Tools

Women often study sambo as a defense against muggers and rapists. Developed by Russian soldiers in the early 1900s, it's a martial arts form best described as a combination of judo and wrestling. "We learn a lot of tactics from the ground…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. East Cleveland Residents Have Complained About the Health Hazards of the Noble Road Dump For Years. Is Anyone Listening? Read More

  2. Excitement Over Cleveland's Brewery Explosion Has Given Way to Questions of a Brewery Bubble Read More

  3. The U.S. Wants to Send Humans to Mars by the 2030s. Here in Cleveland, NASA Engineers are Figuring Out How to Get There Read More

  4. The Fight Over How Cuyahoga County's Arts Funding is Given to Artists Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

  • Idol Worship

    The making of a sweeps-week promo.
    • by Sarah Fenske
    • Nov 20, 2002

  • Forty Weddings and a Petro

    Eastlake Mayor Dan DiLiberto didn't show anyone the money, but he's off the hook anyway.
    • by Sarah Fenske
    • Nov 20, 2002
  • More »

More by Kevin Hoffman

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    The People: Poetry Slam and Open Mic @ The Euclid Tavern

    • Thu., Feb. 9

  • Staff Pick
    History on Tap @ Cleveland History Center

    • Second Thursday of every month

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Manitoba Moose @ Quicken Loans Arena

    • Fri., Feb. 10
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation