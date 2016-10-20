Tools

This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement 

When: Tuesdays, Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through May 14
Phone: 216-593-0575
Email: info@mmjh.org
Price: This Light of Ours is included with Maltz Museum admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors (60+) and students, $5 youth (5-11) and FREE for Maltz Museum Members and children under 5.
www.maltzmuseum.org/exhibitions/current-exhibitions
In the 1960s, ordinary people risked everything to fight for equality. Featuring videos, immersive structures and 150+ black-and-white Civil Rights-era photographs, This Light of Ours offers a stirring look at inequities and tensions past and present, challenging visitors to play a role…

