You searched for:

  • [X]2017
  • [X]Best of Cleveland: Intro
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best of Cleveland: Intro

Welcome to Best of Cleveland 2017 

600x255-boc.jpg

For a long time, change was slow to come to Cleveland. The good kind, at least. Then it seemed to come all at once, and before we really even noticed that it wasn't arriving in fits and spurts but in glorious waves. There's still much to do for many in the city, of course, but it's undeniable that the Cleveland of 2017 looks a helluva lot different than the Cleveland of, say, 2000, or even 2010.

Once a year we take stock of the best the city has to offer, from tacos, because we love our damn tacos, to activists, from cocktails to record stores. Riding high off a 2016 that saw at least a couple of Cleveland's most notable and spectacular successes, the city continues to evolve and change in 2017 in ways that are both unimaginable and unstoppable. There's never been a more appropriate time to take a step back and bask in this New Cleveland, to scan that Lake Erie horizon and bestow honor and glory on those people, places, and businesses new and old that have played an integral part in this momentum. And there's no better judge than you, the hardy and humble and wise Clevelander, to decide. So we asked, and you answered. Boy did you answer. After thousands of nominations and votes, what remains are the winners of Best of Cleveland 2017— everything in this wonderful city that's Cleveland Approved. Enjoy, and congratulations to all the winners.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation