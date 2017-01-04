January 04, 2017 News » News Lead

Welcome to the 5th Annual Comics Issue 

600x255-1-4-17.jpg

Five years ago we sat down with John G. at a coffee shop and talked about what should have been an obvious idea long before it became one: creating an issue devoted to and produced by local comic artists. Each December since then, John has gathered some of the best and brightest comic artists from around Northeast Ohio to produce the first issue of the upcoming year — a celebration of the region’s vast talent, a chance to commission work usually not found in these pages, an opportunity to again demonstrate that comics are a medium capable of showing and telling at the same time. For those reasons and others, it has become an annual favorite for us and many of you.

This year the artists — Kevin Fagan, Angela Oster, Sequoia Bostick, Amalia DeGirolamo and John — created works of nonfiction, each of their own choosing. Do enjoy them.

Click images to enlarge.
click to enlarge AMALIA DEGIROLAMO
  • Amalia DeGirolamo
click to enlarge ANGELA OSTER
  • Angela Oster
click to enlarge JOHN
  • John
click to enlarge KEVIN FAGAN
  • Kevin Fagan
click to enlarge SEQUOIA BOSTICK
  • Sequoia Bostick

