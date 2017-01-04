Welcome to the 5th Annual Comics Issue 

Five years ago we sat down with John G. at a coffee shop and talked about what should have been an obvious idea long before it became one: creating an issue devoted to and produced by local comic artists. Each December since then, John has gathered some of the best and brightest comic artists from around Northeast Ohio to produce the first issue of the upcoming year — a celebration of the region’s vast talent, a chance to commission work usually not found in these pages, an opportunity to again demonstrate that comics are a medium capable of showing and telling at the same time. For those reasons and others, it has become an annual favorite for us and many of you.

This year the artists — Kevin Fagan, Angela Oster, Sequoia Bostick, Amalia DeGirolamo and John — created works of nonfiction, each of their own choosing. Do enjoy them.

click to enlarge Amalia DeGirolamo

click to enlarge Angela Oster

click to enlarge John

click to enlarge Kevin Fagan

click to enlarge Sequoia Bostick

Click images to enlarge.