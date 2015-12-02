December 02, 2015 Special Sections » The Comedy Issue

Yes, I Moved to Cleveland and You Should Too 

By

Tools

Wait – you moved to Cleveland? Six months ago my husband and I packed up our house, our son, our cat, our hopes, our dreams, and our 28 houseplants that would die outside somewhere on the Ohio Turnpike, and moved from Chicago…

full article »

Comments (71)

Showing 1-12 of 71

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 71

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Very Rev. Tracey Lind Read More

  2. Seti Martinez Read More

  3. Cleveland 2021: Cleveland T-Shirt Companies Announce Launch of "2021" Collaboration T-Shirt Read More

  4. Ali McClain Read More

  5. The Joy of Finding and Sharing a Hidden Gem Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation