Your guide to live music in Northeast Ohio on St. Patrick's Day 

St. Patrick's Day unofficially began earlier this month when Cleveland's Boys from the County Hell, a local Pogues tribute act that makes the most of the holiday, played a special warm-up party at Music Box Supper Club.

Per usual, the Boys will be plenty busy this year. They start off St. Paddy's Day at 9 a.m. at House of Blues,. where they play an epic three-and-a-half hour set. From there, they head to Flannery's Pub, where they will turn in another epic six-hour set that starts at 1 p.m. They end the night with a performance at 9 p.m. at the Harp that lasts until the bar closes or they pass out from exhaustion — whichever comes first.

You can also check them out at 4 p.m. the day after St. Patrick's Day as they play a Survivors' Party at Stone Mad. The late-afternoon start gives revelers plenty of time to sober up.

The Boys from the County Hell will be just one act at House of Blues, which hosts its 13th annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. If you've never stopped at the club on St. Paddy's Day, you've got to give it a go. Bands will perform in both the Music Hall and the Cambridge Room. The Prodigals, a regular at the club, always turn in a rousing set. They perform at 3 p.m. in the Music Hall. DJ Sparky B, Mary's Lane, Pop Fiction and DJ Gene share the bill. Because House of Blues doesn't charge admission, the place will be packed.

Elsewhere downtown, expect all the bars to be part of the holiday's festivities. Wilbert's opens at 9 a.m. and features happy hour specials all day long. The local folk-rock act Cats on Holiday perform after the parade from about 3 to 6 p.m.

On the East Bank of the Flats, the Big Bang Bar opens at 8 a.m. with dueling pianos and a DJ. Also on the East Bank, "long-time favorite" Donal O'Shaughnessy will perform at the Flat Iron, which opens at 7 a.m. and offers free shuttle rides to the parade.

Over in Ohio City, Great Lakes Brewing Company will open at 10 a.m. on St. Patty's Day for its 27th annual St. Patrick's Day party. Appropriately, Conway's Irish Ale and Wolfhound Stout will be on tap, and the brewpub will offer a special menu of "classic Irish cuisine and modern bar eats." A shuttle will provide complimentary rides to the downtown parade. The local Irish act the Portersharks performs at 2:30 p.m., and the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Pipes and Drums Band plays at 6 p.m.

Kamm's Corner in West Park regularly draws a giant post-parade crowd. West Park Station opens at 6 a.m. with "kegs & eggs" and hosts "entertainment all day." Doors open at 7 a.m. at PJ McIntyre's Irish Pub. The first 100 patrons will receive a "commemorative collector's" T-shirt, and Irish dancers and pipers will perform all day long. The local Irish act Mary's Lane will play as well. Both pubs will host survivors' parties on March 18.

Over in Lakewood, Fireside performs at 6 p.m. at Around the Corner. The venue also hosts special crab races and a DJ at 10 p.m. Around the corner from Around the Corner, Vosh Lakewood will host a St. Patrick's Day party featuring performances by Pompous Ass from noon to 4 p.m., Irish Cottage Boys from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Harp City from 7:30 p.m. until closing.

The local Celtic music group New Barleycorn returns to Nighttown this year for St. Patrick's Day. They'll play shows at 1:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

The Grog Shop hosts a day-long St. Patrick's Day party that commences at 3 p.m. with the fourth annual All Green Everything St. Patrick's Day Party with Ro Digga, Corey Grand, Ryan Wolf, Steph Floss and One Plus Two. Z107.9 FM will also broadcast live from the Cleveland Heights club during the event. Admission is free until 9 p.m. when local party throwers Secret Soul Club take over, and through a St. Paddy's Day Silent Disco with KNYCE, Corey Grand, JAMSdavis, Eso and Jovzilla.

Music Box Supper Club hosts a St. Patrick's Day Dance Party blowout with the Sunrise Jones, local rockers who claim to be a "live jukebox." The club will have green beer and corned beef specials too.

The Canton-based tribute act One: A Celebration of U2 performs at 9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe stage in Northfield. Billing itself as "the ultimate tribute to U2," the band draws well locally even when it isn't St. Patrick's Day.

In Akron, the Tangier hosts a Put-in-Bay St. Pat's Bash at 4 p.m. The schedule features comedian Charlie Wiener along with the Flyin Jays, Colin Dussault's Blues Project and Cats on Holiday. The club promises an Irish menu and there will be a silent auction to benefit the Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Chapter.

And finally, Brother's Lounge features Jukebox Heroes at 9:30 p.m. in its Concert Hall and singer-songwriter Bill March in its Wine Bar at 8 p.m.