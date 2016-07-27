July 27, 2016 Special Sections » Cleveland People

Youssa Ben 

Barber

By

Tools

When he was just 15 years old, Youssa Ben's family and friends and neighbors knew the best place to get their hair cut wasn't up at the corner barbershop, it was at Ben's house. More specifically, it was in Ben's mother's basement,…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Yes, I Moved to Cleveland and You Should Too Read More

  2. Starbucks Ditches Cups Altogether, Now Throwing Coffee Directly Into Customers’ Faces Read More

  3. Teach Your Cat to Sit, Stay, and Fetch Read More

  4. Ronnie Dunn Read More

  5. Stefan Was Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation