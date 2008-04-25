After throwing the punch that killed Matt Hockey, Derrick Dykas is indicted

Derrick Dykas’ one punch ended Matt Hockey’s life — and could end his own for up to five years.
Derrick Dykas, the 24-year-old poster boy for why bar fights can be a bad idea, was indicted on this week in Cuyahoga County Court, on one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Last month, Dykas punched Lakewood resident Matthew Hockey outside of Johnny Malloy’s just after last call. Hockey declined to go to the hospital, instead heading home to sleep it off. Two days later, on Easter morning, his father found Hockey dead in his apartment.
Jean Verlotti, Hockey’s mom, tells C-Notes she hopes “the courts do us right.” Dykas will be arraigned on May 6th. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison.
. — Caleb Hannan