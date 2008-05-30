16-year-old girl: My disappointing encounter with Scott Weiland, rock star asshole

Scott Weiland is mean to 16-year-old girls. Our guess is he also makes fun of crippled children.
I am a 16 year old girl and I saw Stone Temple Pilots with my father on May 20 at the State Theater in downtown Cleveland. I had the privilege of seeing Stone Temple Pilots play their third show since they broke up in 2003.
As soon as the opening music started playing everyone who was at the show stood up and started cheering louder than any concert I had ever been to. Scott Weiland came out on stage smoking a cigarrette. It is state law that you cannot smoke in any indoor public place, but I had seen a few other bands smoke on stage since this law took affect. The State Theater is a beautiful old theater that is about 100 years old and every little detail in this theater was not over looked by the people who designed it. Scott Weiland would flick his cigarettes all over and I’m sure that he left a few burns. At one point I saw him flick a cigarette into the audience while it was still lit...
The whole concert Stone Temple Pilots sounded amazing. Throughout the show their were a few technical problems, but no one cared and the band just joked about it. At one point, when Dean DeLeo was having a problem with his guitar, his brother Robert said “YES! I finally get to have my bass solo!” and then went into a bass solo. Even though the general mood on stage was very happy, the events unfolding throughout the show were masking something.
At one point Scott Weiland was talking about how his hometown is Chagrin Falls. “If you’re from Chagrin Falls, come find me after the show and we'll talk,” he said. Everyone was wondering if he actually meant that and if he did he would be one cool guy.
Later in the show Scott Weiland’s shoe became untied. Instead of bending down like a normal human being, Scott did a hand signal and had a crew member ran out on stage and tied his shoe between songs. “Man, this is the life," Scot said. "I don’t even have to tie my own shoes.”
After Stone Temple Pilots played their set and left the stage, my father and I decided to leave so we could get back by the tour buses in case immediately after the encore they went directly to the tour buses.
The whole time my father was counting how many fans were outside and at about 11:30 he had counted 25 people. Then drummer Eric Kretz came out and signed everything people wanted signed and posed for all the pictures that fans wanted. He had conversations with the fans and was extremely nice. When he left he had pleased every fan. There were two tour buses right next to each other.
At 12:15 Dean and Robert DeLeo came out together and hung out with the fans for probably 15 minutes and pleased every fan. Then Scott Weiland came out and everyone started yelling. He blew all of us off and went onto the first tour bus. I asked the DeLeo brothers if Scott was going to come out and sign for us. They said no. When they were leaving I asked Dean DeLeo if he could take my Velvet Revolver “Contraband” cd on Scott’s bus and have Scott sign it. He said that he couldn’t do that.
Since the DeLeo brothers said that Scott would not be coming out my father and I decided to leave since I had a very hard Spanish test the next day at 8:40 am. We went to the car and went off on Scott Weiland to each other. In a last attempt to meet Scott Weiland we drove past the parking lot which all the fans were in. When we drove by we noticed a crowd of about ten people. I jumped out of the car and ran over there and then saw it was Scott Weiland. I yelled at my father to come out also. We waited for Scott Weiland to sign my cd and get a picture.
Between every fan he tolerated I asked him if I could get my picture with him. He blew me off. Then before he signed everything he just left. I ran over to the taxi he was getting in. I then got his attention. I asked him if he could sign my cd and get a picture with me. He said “sure,” then licked his fingers, which were messy with rib sauce because he had a carry out box of ribs.
Then I handed him my Sharpie and cd. Then he looked at the cd and realized that it was Velvet Revolver “Contraband.” “EWWWW, Velvet Revolver,” he said, and handed the cd back to me. I pleaded with him to just sign it and I told him how important the cd was to me and how I would listen to it in its entirety multiple times everyday for the first year after it came out back when I was in seventh grade. He still refused to sign it and then forcefully jabbed my Sharpie into my hand. He jabbed me so hard that I could feel it for over a half hour afterwards.
Then I asked him if I could still get my picture with him and he agreed. He put his arm around me to pose. But before my father could press the camera button, Scott Weiland ducks out and goes into the cab and closes the door.
I burst into tears. My father and I then decided to follow the cab so then we could try for the picture one last time. So then we run to our car as fast as possible and follow the cab, a couple of blocks later we begin to think that there is no one in the cab, so we drive past it and notice that in fact there was no one in the cab other than the driver. Scott Weiland had another cab nearby to do the old swich-a-roo.
I cried the whole way home. The song Sex Type Thing by Stone Temple Pilots came on. That made me cry even worse and I had to change the channel immediately. I now cannot stand Stone Temple Pilots, which was a band I loved so much for so many years.
I do understand that Scott Weiland did not leave Velvet Revolver on the best of terms. But even though Scott may have problems with the members of the band, there is no reason to take that out on your fans.
Jen Kaplan
Highland Heights