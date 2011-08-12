Bouncer Zapped with Stun Gun After Denying Fake ID

Is the moral of this story that we should feel better because underage kids are packing stun guns now instead of real bullet-spitting gats? Reader, you decide.

This is coming from the Cleveland Heights Patch, and it's just a sneeze-length write-up in the police blotter, but still a worthy entry in the annals of suburban havoc. According to the web site, an underage kid tried to get into the Panini's on Coventry with a fake ID. It was around closing time, getting near 2:00 am last Sunday.

When the bouncer denied him entry and told him make tracks, the youngen pulled a stun gun and zapped him in cold blood. The suspect fled and hasn't been caught. The bouncer was okay.