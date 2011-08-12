Email
Friday, August 12, 2011

Bouncer Zapped with Stun Gun After Denying Fake ID

Posted By on Fri, Aug 12, 2011 at 12:30 PM

Is the moral of this story that we should feel better because underage kids are packing stun guns now instead of real bullet-spitting gats? Reader, you decide.

This is coming from the Cleveland Heights Patch, and it's just a sneeze-length write-up in the police blotter, but still a worthy entry in the annals of suburban havoc. According to the web site, an underage kid tried to get into the Panini's on Coventry with a fake ID. It was around closing time, getting near 2:00 am last Sunday.

When the bouncer denied him entry and told him make tracks, the youngen pulled a stun gun and zapped him in cold blood. The suspect fled and hasn't been caught. The bouncer was okay.

