Sentenced: House Arrest, Restitution for Woman's Hit-And-Run Cover-Up

Helen Fettes, 81, was sentenced to five years of house arrest and $128,000 in restitution this morning for covering up an October 2011 hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

Her charges included vehicular homicide, failure to stop after a motor vehicle accident and tampering with evidence.

It was a story that garnered a great deal of attention for all of the players involved and for its tragic details. It was one day before Charlie Kho's 13th birthday when Fettes hit him with her 2008 Mercury Sable in Olmsted Falls and drove off. Later, Fettes tried to get the car fixed up a local auto dealership without notifying her insurance company. An observant secretary noticed suspicious damage to the front of her car; it appeared as if Fettes had him something large, like a deer or a human.

Here's the word from The Plain Dealer's Mark Gillespie:

The mother, father and uncle of Charlie Kho asked Judge Hollie Gallagher to give 81-year-old Helen Fettes the maximum sentence of 6 1/2 years. Gallagher instead sentenced her to house arrest and revoked her driver's license for life.

Play judge for a minute and leave your sentencing suggestions in the comments section below.

Semi-relatedly, a short-lived blog called "Judge Hollie Gallagher - Corrupt Judge" spent a few days in March 2010 both haranguing Gallagher for her approach to sentencing and committing heinous acts against the English language.