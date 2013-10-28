Scene & Heard

Monday, October 28, 2013

Scene & Heard

15 Painfully Sexy Halloween Costumes

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2013 at 11:28 AM

This year, Halloween falls smack dab in-between two weekends, giving celebrants twice the opportunity to dress up in their holiday finest.

It also means we're bound to see twice the number of totally unnecessary sexy costumes.

In recent years, sexy costumes have gone far beyond the normal sexy cop or cheerleader, and have become increasingly gratuitous- this past weekend we saw a sexy rubber ducky, sexy toddler, and sexy cowardly lion, for instance.

On the large scope of sexy costumes, however, these actually proved to be rather tame. Today during our research, we came across a sexy Osama bin Laden, a Hulk Hogan, and a sexy Barbecue set- um, yeah.

Here are the 15 painfully sexy costumes we could find.


15 Painfully Sexy Halloween Costumes
Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

