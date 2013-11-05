Email
Tuesday, November 5, 2013

Surprise! Chardon Shooter T.J. Lane is Having Trouble in Prison

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2013 at 10:35 AM

Via Cleveland.com, Chardon High School shooter T.J. Lane has been behaving poorly in his first few months in prison. Lane is serving three consecutive life sentences for killing three students and injuring others in a February, 2012, school shooting.

Reports from the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima, OH, where Lane is currently incarcerated, indicate that the 19-year-old Lane has already been in trouble for giving himself a tattoo and twice refusing to carry out work-related assignments. He's been verbally reprimanded and punished with the loss of recreation time.

In the meantime, Lane's lawyer is currently trying to appeal Lane's life sentences, arguing that treating a minor as an adult is unconstitutional. Lane was 17 at the time of the shooting. He later demonstrated an utter lack of remorse at his sentencing in March of this year.

