Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 2, 2013

Scene & Heard

Warming Up Your Car is Illegal in Ohio

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2013 at 2:06 PM

Warming up your car is illegal in Ohio.

via the Ohio Revised Code,

click to enlarge code.png

In other words, anyone who leaves a running vehicle unattended, even if he or she is just stepping away while it warms up, can be charged with a misdemeanor and a $150 fine for omitting to stop the engine, lock the ignition, and remove the keys (emergency vehicles exempt). 
click to enlarge eb10019e3a3211e2ae2622000a1fb7e1_7.jpg

It also states the parking brake must be set (does anyone really do this?) and the wheels must be turned to the curb if the vehicle is left on a grade.

Since the law does not specifically exclude private property from this statute, you can be cited for leaving the car running in your very own driveway. 

The folks from the Ohio Insurance Institute reckon the law's been put into place to deter thievery, though environmental issues are another speculated concern.

Regardless, of rational, it's bogus that we have either have to A) wait in or next to our cold cars while they warm up or B) drive our cars cold, especially since northeast Ohio winters are particularly frigid. 

Based on the wording of the statute, it's unclear whether drivers of vehicles with Autostart would be are exempt from charges since their motor start is keyless.

The law remains in effect until 2017. 


Jump to comments (106)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (106)

Showing 1-50 of 106

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-50 of 106

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Trevor Bauer Flipped Out on Twitter Again, Defending Donald Trump and Denying Humans' Role in Climate Change Read More

  2. Scene's Distribution Boxes are Disappearing from Downtown Read More

  3. Scene Announces Winners in #RedesigntheTribe Contest Read More

  4. Now Open: El Puente Viejo Taco and Tequila Bar Read More

  5. Fourth Annual Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl to Take Place on April 22 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation