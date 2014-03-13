Scene & Heard

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Scene & Heard

15 Photos of Abandoned Geauga Lake Amusement Park

Posted By on Thu, Mar 13, 2014 at 1:25 PM

Back in the day, Geauga Lake Amusment Park was bustling and busy, and home of many a fond memory for northeast Ohio natives.

But since the park (which switched to the name Six Flags in 2000) closed some seven years ago, it's become a mere shadow of its former self and, today, the old park looks more like something straight out of The Walking Dead than a fun-for-the-whole-family thrill park.

Here are some photos of the old abandoned park, many pulled from this awesome Facebook page. We want to know: what was your favorite memory from the park by the lake?

By Anne Nickoloff

