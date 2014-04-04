Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 4, 2014

Scene & Heard

Ohio Man Cited after Driving a Wheelchair While Intoxicated

Posted By on Fri, Apr 4, 2014 at 2:57 PM

wheelchair4n-4-web.jpg
  • Delaware County Sheriff

A disabled man was cited last Friday after he was pulled over while driving a motorized wheelchair under the influence of alcohol.

Donald Law, a disabled 44-year-old man from Berlin, was caught weaving on a road outside of Columbus. Deputies received several calls from worried drivers who noted his erratic behavior.

He was about a mile away from his home, and he wasn't about to give in. "I'm not going nowhere," he is heard saying over the dashcam video.

After some back and forth, he eventually agreed to be taken home, but was slapped with a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct in the process.

The televised news report can be found here.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (4)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Couple to Open 'Cleveland-Style' Eatery in Sarasota Read More

  2. Japanese-Style Ramen Shop the Latest to Join the Lorain Avenue Boom Read More

  3. Terminal Tower Observation Deck Opening in February Read More

  4. Leaked Audio Shows Cleveland Hopkins Airport Paranoia; Whistleblowers Threatened with Retaliation Read More

  5. RTA Pays $45,000 to Woman Who Sued for Unlawful Arrest, Assault Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation