Scene & Heard

Monday, May 12, 2014

Scene & Heard

Court Denies TJ Lane's Appeal

Posted By on Mon, May 12, 2014 at 4:46 PM

The 11th District Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by TJ Lane, whose lawyers argued that their client should not have been sentenced to life without parole — three consecutive life sentences — because he was a juvenile at the time of the Chardon High School shooting.

Lane shot and killed three students and injured two others in February, 2012.

Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice was unmoved by oral arguments on behalf of Lane in March.

"Appellant did not act on impulse, on provocation, or under pressure from peers or adults," today's ruling read. "To the contrary, he planned this attack weeks in advance before he went to school that day with a loaded gun. He shot three young students to death. He shot another student several times, confining him to a wheelchair and subjecting him to a life of pain and disability. Appellant also brought indescribable pain, grief, and lifelong tragedy to the victims' families."

Barring escape or death, Lane will be in prison for life.

Tags: , , ,

