The 225 Vanity License Plates the Ohio BMV Has Rejected Since June 2013



Somehow, "ROB FORD" was allowed.

Thousands of Ohioans submit requests to the Ohio BMV each year to personalize their license plates. The vast majority of those are approved and Mom slaps a new plate on her car and gleefully drives around while letting everyone know that she is "NO 1 MOM," for example.

And then there are folks who submit requests for vanity license plates like the ones below — the ones that fit as much outright vulgar, racist and plain old hateful speech into seven characters one could possibly dream.

The Special Plates Review Committee, a seven-member board that includes folks from high up on the BMV chain as well as customer service associates, takes a look at each submission and, sometimes with the help of the internet, decides if it's suitable for public road consumption. A lot of times they don't even need the internet — there's a database with previously rejected plates and word combinations that is continually updated.

And if you've ever wondered to what depths of juvenile jokes and depraved linguistic insults Ohio drivers would like to dip, you have to look pretty low.

Every once in awhile we like to file a public records request for rejected plates to explore those low lows. Below, the complete list of 225 rejected plates, courtesy of the BMV, from June 2013 - April 2014. Do enjoy.

S2GOTS

SODITT

1BLACKI

STR OK ME

BD4SS

SWONER

CUMMIN

DSHZNT

BLKMAIL

CRNHLIO

SHTHEAD

HAULA55

HONKEY

FKRZ FST

PPL SUCK

ASS KIKR

1LODIME

SHIDDY

Z4CHA55

KXXKKX

KKXXKXX

DAYUMIT

BUMPAZ

SPERM

69 DP

FAPWAGN

GOINHAM

TUTT 420

FST AZ HL

DESI 420

HRDNTZ

MS81TCH

MYNUT

BIFC2

BADSOB

CACA KNG

CRAZYMF

FAPR

FAPTRON

CHOOT UM

BOOTLGG

XXKXKX

FNCOOL

1 BD BISH

BAD DUPA

FHU Q

OHHFAWK

STFO

MFCRAZY

XKXXX

LMAO MX5

KLLR NUT

FAP 2 DIS

FN3PUTT

OOGER

PSYOP8R

PG MO THN

SMEG POT

DROOLY

JOOD

BDA5 LEX

BLYA

OFUXGVN

RICERH8

BA MNSCH

RUSTYAF

WHOOD3Y

BMFH 3X

FYMF

HEBE

HRY MORY

JDMASFK

FSTSHT

BMFSG

BMFRR

CANDIAZ

POP N TGS

POMOFOE

AXEMRDR

KKXKXKK

SEA PEE A

BSBROWN

MMM VAG

WTF

IH8UFM

FKAKTA

THEISH

50 XXXXX

KLL ZMBZ

FCQ 2

KIZZ MY

FREYREY

SLOWAF

XKXKXXK

HAZE

XXKKXXK

MRTRD

1 B A TA

2 HORNY

H01YSHT

HOE TRN

OL FART

2INJUNS

DA FUH

MIJUNKK

KD8LND (Am Radio)

CRAPBOX

TYM4RUG

KXXKXKK

BUX K A

FST MF

DRJISIN

IRUG

USTURDS

MS BONE

PHUKET1

PHUKET2

EAT SMOG

WTF TUCK

ARGOFY

DATAZZ

HWY2H3L

MLF HNTR

1IHS HO

DVSGILF

GRINDN

KIK ASH

PHKHOLE

IM A PYRO

EFF UM

JUUGIN

HWKMNKE

TRAPWGN

DZ NTZ 1

SHARTED

FUHCUE

MAY Q WET

COOTER

ECSTAZY

UKS2BU

BILLY HO

FAST AF

NO RM 4BS

4 TATA

YO BITCH

HMMR777

M3RDE2U

FUKT

STALK N

DTF

D4T4SS

F PSTNS

FYHN

1 BMF Z

HELYEAH

FNAUSA

BL FN MRY

PSY SLYR

CHACH

MSRACKS

1BA CADI

KD8SPC (Am Radio)

B A GTO

DILLIGF

MSSASS

DILF

IMDASHT

DAFEIJI

LT1 LMAO

CREMEE 1

BRNIBCH

HBICBSS

WA8MAT (AM Radio)

HONKEY 1

RICEATR

KKXKXKX

MI BLOZ

PUSGETR

CSTACY

SAT CONG

EFFURV8

DILLIGD

BQQB5

CANIB3L

4TMFW

PHXCKS

THE COCK

CR DMNT

SCOPARE

5MFERS

LOFASZ

KKXXXKX

S1T1F1U

MILFLVR

FEK

EFN MINT

BSDM RPH

NOFXGVN

WANK

DO N ME 1

1BADFKR

BADD ASS

KXXK

ASHOLE

SP8NKM3

JU GURL

XXKXX

NOFSGVN

KK KAR

FTW 1

XESLARO

BDAZBNZ

BAD A S63

CHACH1

GUNRNNR

AYFKM

XXKKXX

BRNRICE

ETABUSH

LGBNAF

SNOTDOC

YA BISH

WHITRSH

BTCH2

BTCHN1

BOOGR