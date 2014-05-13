The 225 Vanity License Plates the Ohio BMV Has Rejected Since June 2013

Thousands of Ohioans submit requests to the Ohio BMV each year to personalize their license plates. The vast majority of those are approved and Mom slaps a new plate on her car and gleefully drives around while letting everyone know that she is "NO 1 MOM," for example.
And then there are folks who submit requests for vanity license plates like the ones below — the ones that fit as much outright vulgar, racist and plain old hateful speech into seven characters one could possibly dream.
The Special Plates Review Committee, a seven-member board that includes folks from high up on the BMV chain as well as customer service associates, takes a look at each submission and, sometimes with the help of the internet, decides if it's suitable for public road consumption. A lot of times they don't even need the internet — there's a database with previously rejected plates and word combinations that is continually updated.
And if you've ever wondered to what depths of juvenile jokes and depraved linguistic insults Ohio drivers would like to dip, you have to look pretty low.
Every once in awhile we like to file a public records request for rejected plates to explore those low lows. Below, the complete list of 225 rejected plates, courtesy of the BMV, from June 2013 - April 2014. Do enjoy.
S2GOTS
SODITT
1BLACKI
STR OK ME
BD4SS
SWONER
CUMMIN
DSHZNT
BLKMAIL
CRNHLIO
SHTHEAD
HAULA55
HONKEY
FKRZ FST
PPL SUCK
ASS KIKR
1LODIME
SHIDDY
Z4CHA55
KXXKKX
KKXXKXX
DAYUMIT
BUMPAZ
SPERM
69 DP
FAPWAGN
GOINHAM
TUTT 420
FST AZ HL
DESI 420
HRDNTZ
MS81TCH
MYNUT
BIFC2
BADSOB
CACA KNG
CRAZYMF
FAPR
FAPTRON
CHOOT UM
BOOTLGG
XXKXKX
FNCOOL
1 BD BISH
BAD DUPA
FHU Q
OHHFAWK
STFO
MFCRAZY
XKXXX
LMAO MX5
KLLR NUT
FAP 2 DIS
FN3PUTT
OOGER
PSYOP8R
PG MO THN
SMEG POT
DROOLY
JOOD
BDA5 LEX
BLYA
OFUXGVN
RICERH8
BA MNSCH
RUSTYAF
WHOOD3Y
BMFH 3X
FYMF
HEBE
HRY MORY
JDMASFK
FSTSHT
BMFSG
BMFRR
CANDIAZ
POP N TGS
POMOFOE
AXEMRDR
KKXKXKK
SEA PEE A
BSBROWN
MMM VAG
WTF
IH8UFM
FKAKTA
THEISH
50 XXXXX
KLL ZMBZ
FCQ 2
KIZZ MY
FREYREY
SLOWAF
XKXKXXK
HAZE
XXKKXXK
MRTRD
1 B A TA
2 HORNY
H01YSHT
HOE TRN
OL FART
2INJUNS
DA FUH
MIJUNKK
KD8LND (Am Radio)
CRAPBOX
TYM4RUG
KXXKXKK
BUX K A
FST MF
DRJISIN
IRUG
USTURDS
MS BONE
PHUKET1
PHUKET2
EAT SMOG
WTF TUCK
ARGOFY
DATAZZ
HWY2H3L
MLF HNTR
1IHS HO
DVSGILF
GRINDN
KIK ASH
PHKHOLE
IM A PYRO
EFF UM
JUUGIN
HWKMNKE
TRAPWGN
DZ NTZ 1
SHARTED
FUHCUE
MAY Q WET
COOTER
ECSTAZY
UKS2BU
BILLY HO
FAST AF
NO RM 4BS
4 TATA
YO BITCH
HMMR777
M3RDE2U
FUKT
STALK N
DTF
D4T4SS
F PSTNS
FYHN
1 BMF Z
HELYEAH
FNAUSA
BL FN MRY
PSY SLYR
CHACH
MSRACKS
1BA CADI
KD8SPC (Am Radio)
B A GTO
DILLIGF
MSSASS
DILF
IMDASHT
DAFEIJI
LT1 LMAO
CREMEE 1
BRNIBCH
HBICBSS
WA8MAT (AM Radio)
HONKEY 1
RICEATR
KKXKXKX
MI BLOZ
PUSGETR
CSTACY
SAT CONG
EFFURV8
DILLIGD
BQQB5
CANIB3L
4TMFW
PHXCKS
THE COCK
CR DMNT
SCOPARE
5MFERS
LOFASZ
KKXXXKX
S1T1F1U
MILFLVR
FEK
EFN MINT
BSDM RPH
NOFXGVN
WANK
DO N ME 1
1BADFKR
BADD ASS
KXXK
ASHOLE
SP8NKM3
JU GURL
XXKXX
NOFSGVN
KK KAR
FTW 1
XESLARO
BDAZBNZ
BAD A S63
CHACH1
GUNRNNR
AYFKM
XXKKXX
BRNRICE
ETABUSH
LGBNAF
SNOTDOC
YA BISH
WHITRSH
BTCH2
BTCHN1
BOOGR
