Video: Fabulous Jim Traficant Documentary Now Available on Vimeo

Update: Years in the making, the documentaryis finally done and available for your viewing pleasure.Stream the full movie on Vimeo's on-demand service ($5.99 to rent and view; $12.99 to purchase).If you didn't know of this cinematic gem's existence, check out the trailer below, full of some of Traficant's greatest and most quotable moments, for a taste (fyi: it'll probably have you scurrying to rent the whole movie immediately).

TRAFICANT: The Congressman of Crimetown from Steel Valley Films on Vimeo.

9/23/14 - After working relentlessly since filming began in 2009, I made a DVD of my feature documentary, Traficant: The Congressman of Crimetown, for submission to the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. In Youngstown and LA, respectively, my producer Jeff Alberini and I celebrated this benchmark.



Later that same evening, around 8pm, Jim Traficant flipped his vintage tractor in an accident that would eventually cost him his life. In that moment, we inherited a deeper responsibility and mission.



Truth be told, we had been prepping this Kickstarter campaign the week before Traficant's passing and decided to hit the pause button.



Now, we feel the time is appropriate to ask for your support. We need your help to finish up this decade long endeavor. We're currently crafting a new ending given the circumstances and buttoning up remaining details.

