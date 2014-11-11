Email
Tuesday, November 11, 2014

Urban Explorer Films Abandoned Chippewa Lake Amusement Park

Posted By on Tue, Nov 11, 2014 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge The ferris wheel at Chippewa Lake Park is ensconced in leaves and limbs.
We've highlighted before the spooky abandoned property of Chippewa Lake amusement park. Like other long forsaken amusement parks in Ohio, there's something simultaneously depressing and alluring about these sights.

This week, urban explorer and Cleveland-area home inspector Marko Vovk published a video from his time wandering the grounds in Medina County. It's a bleak sight, all the way around. Throughout the park, tree limbs are quite literally swallowing rusted roller coaster rails.

"When you walk through this park, you get a gloomy feeling like someone is following you or watching you," Vovk writes. "You need to go alone to experience this feeling. It’s very cool."

Lakewood resident Ryan Lawrence Manthey provided the music.


