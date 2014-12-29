Monday, December 29, 2014
Video: A Fight in Beachwood Mall the Day After Christmas
click to enlarge
The holidays are stressful. Malls are stressful. Combine the two and you have a percolating mixture that pushes humans to act in ways they normally wouldn't and shouldn't.
Which brings us to the Dec. 26 video of a fight at Beachwood Mall. It's pretty self-explanatory stuff — social media seems to claim the fight started after someone stepped on someone else's shoes, but who knows. Our favorite part? The guy laying on the ground to get a better angle for his filming.
(Hat tip to Bottlegate)
Tags: Fights, Holidays, Malls, Image