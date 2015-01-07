Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, January 7, 2015

19 Vintage Photos of Cleveland's Little Italy

Posted By on Wed, Jan 7, 2015 at 10:49 AM

Cleveland's Little Italy has a rich history that extends far beyond the Corbo's cannoli or Guarino's clam sauce. Browse through these vintage pics we scooped up from the Cleveland Memory Project of Little Italy's historic events and locations.

19 Vintage Photos of Cleveland's Little Italy
Photos courtesy of the Cleveland Memory Project.

