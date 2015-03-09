Euclid Man Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor After Egging Neighbor's House More Than 100 Times

click to enlarge
Alleged serial egger Jason Kozan
Update: 31-year-old Jason Kozan, the man who terrorized an elderly neighbor by egging the man's house more than 100 times, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.
Sentencing in the bizarre case will go down on September 6.
The long and winding road to justice included, according to Cleveland.com
, "undercover stakeouts and neighborhood canvassing" by the Euclid police department and even the delivery of some of the eggshells in question to a crime lab.
A bright spot, in case you haven't been following the story: a company painted the old man's house for free after the egging's basically destroyed the previous paintjob.
***
(Updated 3/17/16): Last spring, we told you the sad tale of Albert Clemens Sr. (See full story below.) The man had lived in Euclid for just about his entire life in the same house he once shared with his wife. And then, in 2014, someone started egging that house. Over. And over. And over. More than 100 times in all.
What would possess someone to hurl breakfast at this kindly old gentleman's house?
The answer to that question is still unanswered but Euclid police have the answer to another question: the alleged perpetrator.
Police arrested Jason Kozan, 30, on charges of vandalism in the case. Detectives investigated last year — seriously — and cracked the case (sorry for that one) after obtaining a search warrant for Kozan's house. The biggest piece of circumstantial evidence so far? The eggings pretty much stopped after Kozan moved away from Clemens.
A grand jury will hear the case.
***
(Original story, 3/9/2015):
85-year-old Albert Clemens Sr. has lived in his Euclid, OH home for over 60 years; it's the property he and his late wife bought just after they married, and the house where he raised his family. "I would live and die in this house," he told Cleveland.com
recently.
There's just one problem: someone's been egging his home nearly every day for the last year.
Several times a week, Clemens and his live-in son and daughter find their front stoop pelted with eggs or other foodstuffs such as apples, oranges, or even canned goods, which have completely destroyed the aluminum siding and paint job. Clemens used to clean up the mess after each attack, but they've become so frequent he can't keep up. His insurance company isn't helping either: they won't pay for repairs until there's been an arrest made.
That's not to say police aren't looking for suspects; they are, but so far their canvasses have come up empty. Folks with any information on the egging are kindly asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at (216) 731-1234. A $1000 reward is also on the table.