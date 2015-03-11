Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2015

Scene & Heard

There's a Company Exclusively Selling Licensed Jobu Figurines from Major League

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2015 at 4:36 PM

click to enlarge "Is very bad to steal Jobu's rum. Is very bad." - JOBULIFESTYLE.COM
  • Jobulifestyle.com
  • "Is very bad to steal Jobu's rum. Is very bad."
Lifelong chums Scott Suciu and Matt Nebeker, of Phoenix, Ariz., have been obsessed with Major League since childhood. Go figure.

In 2009, they thought it'd be fun to buy a Jobu figurine online. Jobu is of course the voodoo doll of big-hitting Cuban refugee Pedro Cerrano in the 1989 film, (played by Dennis Haysbert, long before the Allstate gig). But to Suciu's and Nebeker's dismay, they couldn't find one. Jobu was nowhere to be found.  

They promptly took matters into their own hands and created their own Jobu replica, modeling him out of clay. In casual conversations online, they realized others wanted one too.

Now, with official licensing from the film and a production contract in China, the Jobus are nearly ready for purchase at Jobulifestyle.com. The figurine will sell for $29.99, and Suciu said he's hoping to have them ready to ship by the end of spring training. 

"The packaging may be the coolest idea we've had so far," Sucio wrote Scene in an email. "We are making the packaging of the figure to look like Pedro Cerrano's locker, hopefully complete with a shrine, etc. The outside of the locker will have photos of players like Wild Thing, Dorn, Lou Brown, Taylor."

Suciu said that he and Nebeker have already found a pretty robust niche market for the doll — baseball teams looking for luck, wives looking for Christmas gifts for their husbands — and that he's received requests from as far away as Australia.

"I took the prototype to a sports bar recently with some friends," Suciu wrote, "and we had people taking pictures with it, older ladies knowing the name, and guys that were busting each others balls for not knowing who he is."

If you're a Major League fan, or simply hoping for some magic at Progressive Field this year, consider buying the Jobu figurine as an investment in the franchise. (Just don't steal his rum).  

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (4)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Billy Joel Will Perform at Progressive Field This Summer Read More

  2. Video: All the Browns Quarterbacks + "We Didn't Start the Fire" = This Read More

  3. Local Ironworkers Facing Pension Cuts in Unprecedented Vote Read More

  4. Ohio City, Tremont to Hire a "Safety Coordinator" Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officer: "Something Needs to Happen Before Something Bad Happens" Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation