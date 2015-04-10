Bites

Friday, April 10, 2015

The Capital Grille to Build Restaurant on Site of Claddagh Irish Pub

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2015 at 9:52 AM

Yesterday we learned the fate of the Claddagh Irish Pub building at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. That restaurant, you’ll recall, abruptly closed its doors on New Year’s Eve 2014 after 11 years in operation.

The structure will be leveled to make room for The Capital Grille, which will be constructing a brand new, free-standing 9,000-square-foot building in its place. The concept, part of the Darden family of restaurants, originally was bound for Beachwood Place as part of that mall’s expansion. Plans call for the eatery to open in 2016.

Founded in 1990 in Providence, RI, The Capital Grille is a fine-dining restaurant known for its steaks, fresh seafood and award-winning wine list. The dinner menu features steaks that are dry-aged in house for 18 to 24 days and then hand-cut by restaurant's on-site butcher. The wine list features more than 350 selections and its floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly houses 3,500 to 5,000 bottles. There are Capital Grille locations in 25 states, including Ohio (Cincinnati).

“Northeast Ohio’s thriving business community, coupled with Legacy Village’s retail focus, has provided an ideal location to introduce The Capital Grille to Lyndhurst,” notes Capital Grille President John Martin. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide guests with our unique dining experience and eagerly await the restaurant’s opening.” 

