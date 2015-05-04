Scene & Heard

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Scene & Heard

Watch: PBS's 'Kent State: The Day the '60s Died'

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 2:12 PM

The full stunning episode of PBS's 'The Day the '60s Died,' featuring the tragedy at Kent State on May 4, 1970, is available in its entirety below. You should watch it in general, but today, the 47th anniversary, wouldn't be a bad day.




Tags: , , , ,

