12x12 backyard wrestling ring was a boxing ring converted into a wrestling ring and bumps nice. It's kept outside so is weathered. No professional canvas or aprons just tarps great for backyards or training. Two main sides welded together biggest pieces are 12 foot long and about 8 foot tall. Need a box truck dump truck or trailer to haul. Pick up only.



$500 price reduced

ring is torn down and ready to go

"Who on here has $500, a yard and a dream?" wrote friend of the program Aaron Sechrist on Facebook, which is where we found this most glorious of all Craigslist listings today. Here's the description of all you up-and-coming Jake the Snakes: