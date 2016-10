click to enlarge Cleveland Memory Project and Cleveland Press

Many a Clevelander loves and remembers the old Cleveland Rollercade, the indoor skating rink that lived on Denison Avenue from 1941 to 1968. With the help of this amusing (albeit grainy) video uploaded to YouTube by user ROLLER rewind , relive some of the Rollercade's glory days like when nights out cost less than a buck and all the cool kids scooted around on wheels.