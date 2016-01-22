Scene & Heard

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Scene & Heard

Arrest Made in Connection With Double Murder at Warehouse District Apartment Building Earlier This Year

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge THEARCHERAPARTMENTS.COM
  • TheArcherApartments.com
Update: An arrest warrant was issued all the way back in February for James A. Johnson. Police had fingered him for the double murder of Brandon James and Rasheed Bandy in an apartment in the Archer Building in the Warehouse District.

Some seven months later, Johnson is finally under arrest, according to Cleveland.com.

Johnson was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Muskegon, Michigan this week. The car was pulled over for having improper plates. In the course of talking to the cops, Johnson gave them several fake names before fleeing. He was apprehended and when they ran his prints, the Cleveland warrant popped up.

He'll be extradited back here to face charges.

***

(Updated 2/18/16): Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old James A. Johnson of Shaker Heights in connection with the shootings at the Archer apartments in late January that left Brandon James and Rasheed Bandy dead.

Police are currently looking for Johnson now though the arrest warrant was actually issued the day after the shootings.

(h/t Cleveland.com)

***

Original story 1/22/16: Local newswires are cooking this morning with reports of a fatal shooting downtown at one of the town's swankier residential areas. The Archer Building is snug in the center of the Warehouse District on West 9th between Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Ave. According to police, gunplay in the building left two dead in the early hours of Friday, and two suspects are still loose. 

At this point Cleveland police are being pretty tightfisted with the details. According to a statement released by CPD Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, police initially responded to a report of a robbery at the building at 8:30 pm Thursday night. Officers located the victims in an 8th floor apartment — and apparently also spotted two suspects booking from the scene. Police are describing the suspects as black males. 

One of the victims was dead on the scene. The other was raced to Metro in critical condition. He was pronounced dead two hours later. Police have yet to release the names of the victims. 

Police are also being quiet on possible reasons for the downtown gunfire. Newsnet5, however, is reporting that police sources are saying a large quantity of drugs were found on the premise. Fox8 also says police have confirmed that a "significant amount of marijuana" was found in the apartment

We'll update this post as more details begin leaking out —starting with the names of the victims. (Update: Police have identified 35-year-old Rasheed Bandy as one of the victims.)

screen_shot_2016-01-22_at_12.25.10_pm.png

