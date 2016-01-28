Scene & Heard

Monday, May 1, 2017

Scene & Heard

Aliza Sherman's Attorney Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming From Bomb Threats

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge CCSO
  • CCSO
Update: Gregory Moore, the attorney who was representing Aliza Sherman in her divorce proceedings before her murder, pleaded guilty today to charges stemming from an alleged bomb threats he called in to the county courthouse in 2012 and from subsequent misleading of investigators.

Prosecutors have long said Moore was unprepared for the divorce trial, which was to kick off the day after Sherman's death. Thus the bomb threats.

Moore copped to one count of falsification and two counts of inducing panic.

Sherman's murder remains unsolved some five years later. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $50,000 reward has been offered.

***

(Original story 1/28/16): Aliza Sherman's divorce attorney, Gregory Moore, was indicted today on charges relating to her unsolved 2013 murder: tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, falsification — as well as other charges stemming from unrelated bomb threats phoned in to county courthouses in 2012.

Few leads have trickled in over the years since Sherman's murder. Today's indictment signals at least some movement in the case. 

On March 24, 2013, Sherman was supposed to meet Moore at his Erieview Plaza office. She was stabbed 11 times outside the building by an unidentified suspect. Moore had sent text messages to her phone before and after her murder indicating that he was in his office. Phone records and additional analysis show that he was not actually in his office at that time. He later lied to police about this fact. 


