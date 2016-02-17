Ikea Not Building a Northeast Ohio Store in Brooklyn After All

click to enlarge
The developers over at Ikea have officially done away with plans to build a store in Brooklyn, Ohio, after studying the possible site for more than a year.
The furniture store was considering building off I-480 near Tiedeman Road. Ikea signed a purchase agreement for the 16 acres of land owned by The Plain Dealer Publishing Co. in 2014. Facing environmental obstacles, Ikea allowed its study window for developing the land to end on February 15 of this year.
The company also considered using a portion of land owned by the city of Brooklyn, including approximately 15 acres of wetlands. The property is under guardianship of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of the Clean Water Act and required permission to study and use. A formal down vote from the feds was never received, but it appeared unlikely the request would be accepted.
Altogether, an Ikea store needs about 20 or 30 acres of land to develop on. This allows for enough store and parking space to suit their needs, approximately 250,000 to 400,000 square feet of space for furniture displays and Swedish meatball consumption.
Ikea says the company is still interested in building a store in Northeast Ohio, however it currently has no other sites on the table. A central Ohio store is scheduled to be completed in Columbus and is slated for a 2017 opening.
(Hat Tip cleveland.com
)