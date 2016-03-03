Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 3, 2016

Bites

Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers Restaurant To Open in Cleveland

Posted By on Thu, Mar 3, 2016 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF WAHLBURGERS
  • Photo courtesy of Wahlburgers
The actor formerly known as Marky Mark is bringing his family's fast food chain to Cleveland.

The effort is part of a national expansion plan for the Wahlburgers chain, which is owned by Donnie, Mark and Paul Wahlberg. So far, five franchise groups have committed to opening 30 new restaurants in seven states. If everything goes as planned, there could be at least 118 Wahlburger joints across the country. While we don't yet know where all of those locations are going, at least six restaurants are slated to open in Cleveland and Detroit.

"We are on the road to bringing Wahlburgers to a city near you," Wahlberg said in a release. "We've created this family business with a mission to welcome families and friends from around the world to a place where they can break bread, enjoy some great food and lots of laughs."

You may already be familiar with the Wahlburger brand if you watch Mark Wahlberg's reality show on A&E. The show's fifth season debuts next Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (11)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (11)

Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

  2. Shaker High School Newspaper Editor Discusses How Students Covered Last Week's Suspensions, Bomb Threats Read More

  3. Video: 'LeBron: The Musical,' Inspired by 'Hamilton' Read More

  4. Forty Years Later, a Former Cleveland Paperboy Revisits the Sexual Assault that Changed His Life Read More

  5. Cleveland School District’s Current Crisis: High Levels of Lead Found in Water Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation