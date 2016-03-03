Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers Restaurant To Open in Cleveland

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Wahlburgers
The actor formerly known as Marky Mark is bringing his family's fast food chain to Cleveland.
The effort is part of a national expansion plan for the Wahlburgers chain, which is owned by Donnie, Mark and Paul Wahlberg. So far, five franchise groups have committed to opening 30 new restaurants in seven states. If everything goes as planned, there could be at least 118 Wahlburger joints across the country. While we don't yet know where all of those locations are going, at least six restaurants are slated to open in Cleveland and Detroit.
"We are on the road to bringing Wahlburgers to a city near you," Wahlberg said in a release
. "We've created this family business with a mission to welcome families and friends from around the world to a place where they can break bread, enjoy some great food and lots of laughs."
You may already be familiar with the Wahlburger brand if you watch Mark Wahlberg's reality show on A&E. The show's fifth season debuts next Wednesday.