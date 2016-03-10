Stonetown on Prospect is Closed, to Reopen Under Original Management

click to enlarge

Stonetown (627 Prospect Ave.), which opened downtown three years ago, has closed. The Southern fusion restaurant was developed by the Angie's restaurant group, which operated multiple Angie's Soul Café locations, Zanzibar Soul Fusion at Shaker Square, and Jezebel's Bayou on Larchmere. Jezebel's Bayou is no longer around.But, says Angie's owner Akin Alafin, don’t yet close the book on Stonetown.“We’re getting it back and will reopen it within a couple months with the exact same name and concept but under new ownership,” he explains.Alafin says that a few years into the business, he decided to sell off Stonetown to a management team of owner-operators. It did not end well.“It was my vision; I created the concept,” he explains. “But unfortunately, when the offer was made to buy it I had a lot going on, and the team seemed like they were good owner-operators. It felt like it would work out, but it didn’t work out; they couldn’t handle it.”The negative reviews started piling up and all that good will Alafin had built up began to trickle away. When the business closed its doors two weeks ago, he reached out to the landlord to see about getting it back.“Now, we’re a lot stronger,” he says. “I’ve got Angie’s together. I’ve got Zanzibar together. So it’s a perfect time for us to go and get it back. Our number one goal is to undo the damage – to get back to good service and good food. We’ll reach out to people and do what we can to get them back in the door to give us another try.”