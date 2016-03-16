Update: Here Are the 8 Businesses Competing in LeBron Reality Show, "Cleveland Hustles"

click to enlarge
Update: "Cleveland Hustles" will bring four new businesses to Detroit-Shoreway. The LeBron and Maverick Carter production will debut on CNBC later this summer and today we got a little more info on who all is making the final decisions on what businesses those will be and what businesses are vying for that chance.
The businesses that made the final list of 8 after initial pitches from about 25:
Old City Soda - Sean Adkins & Mike Gulley
Randy's Pickles - Andrew Rainey
Styles of Success - Chareen Fountain
The Cleveland Bagel Co. - Geoff Hardman & Dan Herbst
The Proper Pig - Ted Dupaski & Shane Vidovic
Groundswell - Anne Harnett
FOUNT - Jaclyn & Phillip Wachter
Akron Honey Co. - Brent Wesley
The judges/panelists/investors: Kumar Arora – CEO Aroridex, Ltd.; Kathy Futey – Certified Private Wealth Advisor, CPWA; Alan Glazen – Founder of GlazenUrban, LLC/Neighborhood Developer; Jonathon Sawyer – Team Sawyer Restaurant Owner.
***
(Updated 4/1/16): "Cleveland Hustles" will premiere on Aug. 24 on CNBC, we learned today.
See our earlier story below.
***
Originally published March 16
When "Cleveland Hustles" got the green light from CNBC not that long ago we knew very little.
The gist: LeBron and Maverick Carter's SpringHill entertainment would be behind a reality show that would help revitalize a neighborhood in Cleveland. Four local investors would serve as the judges to eventually give the nod to four local entrepreneurs/businesses — they'd invest in and mentor them, and some part of Northeast Ohio would benefit.
We know a little more now.
We can tell you that neighborhood in focus will be Detroit-Shoreway.
In fact, a recorded (and eventually televised) town hall is underway this very morning with some members of the public in attendance as the four investors and business applicants (neither of which are public knowledge yet) vie to see what four will eventually plant their flag in Detroit-Shoreway.
Back in January when the partnership (which includes executives from Top Chef) was announced, CNBC executive Jim Ackerman said, “Cleveland Hustles speaks to the network’s entrepreneurial spirit and also creates an opportunity to help strengthen communities that have fallen on hard times.”
Five or six other neighborhoods were considered but executives eventually narrowed down the choice to Detroit-Shoreway in recent weeks.
James is a co-producer on the show and will appear during the run of the series, though he's not one of the investors.
"Cleveland Hustles" is slated to premiere this summer.