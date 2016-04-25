Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 25, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Police Union Wants Tamir Rice's Family to Donate Part of Settlement Money Toward Gun Education

Posted By on Mon, Apr 25, 2016 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge loomis2.png
There is absolutely no reason for the Cleveland police union to have issued a statement today in the wake of the announcement that the city of Cleveland and family of Tamir Rice had agreed to a $6 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of the 12-year-old. Zero.

But it turns out Steve Loomis and the Cleveland police union couldn't resist another chance to blame Tamir Rice for his own death.

A statement released to the media (yes, the letter is addressed to "media") notes that Loomis wants the Rice family (and the lawyers) to donate a portion of the settlement to charity to educate children on the dangers of both real and fake guns. 

screen_shot_2016-04-25_at_4.58.18_pm.png

There's merit to education on the topic in general — Loomis made a push to get media coverage on the similarities between real and fake weapons last year — but A) today was not the day to fire up the conversation again, and B) his fellow officer who pumped bullets into Tamir could use the training first, and C) demanding the Rice family use the city's death money to pay for said education is indefensible and offensive.

"Anyone who has ever wondered whether 'tone deafness' is a real thing need look no further than the police union's leadership," says Subodh Chandra, one of the Rice family's lawyers, in response. "Reflecting in a few breaths all that is wrong with Cleveland's police division, Loomis managed to (1) blame the victim, (2) equate the loss of life of a 12-year-old child with officers facing public scrutiny for killing that child, and (3) demand money from the victim's family. Loomis's comments suggest that his union still doesn't comprehend that Cleveland's police division needs a complete cultural transformation: from not hiring incompetents, to better training, to vastly greater accountability. If Loomis's attitude truly reflects rank-and-file officers' attitudes, then we Clevelanders are all still in deep trouble."

BuzzFeed's Chris Geidner pretty much sums it all up here.

*Updated to include comment from Subodh Chandra.



Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (32)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (32)

Showing 1-32 of 32

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-32 of 32

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. John Adams Lost His Job During World Series Read More

  2. Federal Government Will Auction Public Land in Ohio to Oil and Gas Drillers Read More

  3. Aladdin’s Eatery to Fill Former McDonald’s Spot at Cleveland Clinic Read More

  4. Comedian Chris Rock to Perform at the State Theatre in April Read More

  5. Ohio Senate Passes 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Bill; Now Heads to Ohio House Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation