Monday, April 25, 2016

Los Lobos to Perform at Music Box Supper Box Club in July

Concert Announcement

Posted By on Mon, Apr 25, 2016 at 9:35 AM

COURTESY OF MUSIC BOX SUPPER CLUB
  • Courtesy of Music Box Supper Club
When Los Lobos swung through town in 2012 with Neil Young and Crazy Horse at the Wolstein Center, they played a set that featured a terrific collection of songs culled from their catalogue that, like Young’s, stretches back over four decades.

They opened strong with “How Will the Wolf Survive” and then turned in a gritty cover of the Blasters’ “Marie Marie.” While some of the intricacies of their blues/Tex-Mex/rock sound were lost in the cavernous room, they still held their own.

A true American treasure, the band always puts on a helluva show. Now, the group is coming back to town and performs at Music Box Supper Box at 8 p.m. on July 28. Tickets are $65. A presale begins today; tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. 


