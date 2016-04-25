Monday, April 25, 2016
Los Lobos to Perform at Music Box Supper Box Club in July
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Apr 25, 2016 at 9:35 AM
When Los Lobos swung through town in 2012 with Neil Young and Crazy Horse at the Wolstein Center, they played a set that featured a terrific collection of songs culled from their catalogue that, like Young’s, stretches back over four decades.
They opened strong with “How Will the Wolf Survive” and then turned in a gritty cover of the Blasters’ “Marie Marie.” While some of the intricacies of their blues/Tex-Mex/rock sound were lost in the cavernous room, they still held their own.
A true American treasure, the band always puts on a helluva show. Now, the group is coming back to town and performs at Music Box Supper Box at 8 p.m. on July 28. Tickets are $65. A presale begins today; tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.
