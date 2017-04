Los Lobos to Perform at Music Box Supper Box Club in July

click to enlarge Courtesy of Music Box Supper Club

When Los Lobos swung through town in 2012 with Neil Young and Crazy Horse at the Wolstein Center, they played a set that featured a terrific collection of songs culled from their catalogue that, like Young’s, stretches back over four decades. They opened strong with “How Will the Wolf Survive” and then turned in a gritty cover of the Blasters’ “Marie Marie.” While some of the intricacies of their blues/Tex-Mex/rock sound were lost in the cavernous room, they still held their own.A true American treasure, the band always puts on a helluva show. Now, the group is coming back to town and performs at Music Box Supper Box at 8 p.m. on July 28. Tickets are $65. A presale begins today; tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.