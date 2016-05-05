Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Officially Opens in Cleveland this June

Update: The date is set. Clevelanders can officially get wasted away at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville when it opens in the Flats East Bank Tuesday, June 27.
For those looking to work at the highly-anticipated island-themed chain restaurant, a hiring event is set for May 22-24 at the Aloft Cleveland Hotel. In a press release the company said they were looking to hire 200 new employees.
Find out more information at margaritavillecleveland.com
.
***
(Original story 5/5/2016): Well, they are rumors no more. On Cinco de Mayo, no less, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville
has confirmed that Cleveland will be the site of one of its iconic restaurants. The island-themed chain, with two dozen locations, will take over the spot in Flats East Bank originally earmarked for Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill.
Margaritaville, which launched in Key West, Fla. in 1987, is now a global brand inspired by the “carefree” lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett. The festive restaurants strive to evoke the sort of tropical escapism Buffett characterizes in his music.
The expansive complex will be comprised of a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, a performance stage and retail store – all of which will be at home on Cleveland’s waterfront.
“We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville experience to the Flats in Cleveland and to continuing to work closely with our great partners from The Wolstein Group and Fairmount Properties,” said David Crabtree, President/CEO of International Meal Company U.S., the operator of Margaritaville Cleveland. “We look forward to bringing escapism to the city and becoming active members of the Cleveland community.”
The approachable menus are loaded with casual fare like fish and chips, coconut shrimp, fish tacos, and, yes, Cheeseburgers in Paradise. Of course, most of the patrons are there for the margaritas and “boat drinks.”
Look for the Cleveland location to open later this year.