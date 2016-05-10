Scene & Heard

Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Scene & Heard

"Fast & Furious 8" is Looking for Extras to Cast in Cleveland

Posted By on Tue, May 10, 2016 at 2:36 PM

Wanna be famous? Well, sort of?

Production for Fast & Furious 8 is looking for local extras to cast for the latest film in the franchise. The secondary unit will be filming here in Cleveland, so we can't guarantee any screen time with Vin Diesel, but you'll probably get to witness some stunts firsthand.

According to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, casting director Angela Boehm is looking for "reoccurring background extras for multiple days."

"FAST 8" BACKGROUND EXTRA CASTING

Local casting director Angela Boehm will be casting BACKGROUND EXTRAS for "FAST 8," filming May through June in Cleveland, OH. This is Second Unit so no stand-ins or principle casting will be done out of Cleveland, although they will require some reoccurring background extras for multiple days. If you are not currently registered in their database please go to angelaboehmcasting.com and click on "REGISTER" to submit yourself at no cost to be considered for this project as well as future projects.
Filming starts at the end of this month and will continue into June.

