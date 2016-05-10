"Fast & Furious 8" is Looking for Extras to Cast in Cleveland

"FAST 8" BACKGROUND EXTRA CASTINGFilming starts at the end of this month and will continue into June.
Local casting director Angela Boehm will be casting BACKGROUND EXTRAS for "FAST 8," filming May through June in Cleveland, OH. This is Second Unit so no stand-ins or principle casting will be done out of Cleveland, although they will require some reoccurring background extras for multiple days. If you are not currently registered in their database please go to angelaboehmcasting.com and click on "REGISTER" to submit yourself at no cost to be considered for this project as well as future projects.
