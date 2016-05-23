Casting Call: 'American Pickers' Coming to Ohio

click to enlarge

Have you spent years of hunting down antiques in order to put together a collection you're proud of? Now's your time to shine! The History Channel's hit showis headed to Ohio this summer and is on the hunt for Ohio's best personal antique collections.The documentary-style show features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, famous antique aficionados, and focuses on highlighting the pasts of treasured antiques, their history and how they came to be, as well as emphasizing their futures, their second chance at life. Wolfe and Fritz are looking for a little bit of everything across the country, “from motorcycles, classic cars and bicycles, to one-of-a-kind vintage memorabilia,” so no matter what you've got, this is your opportunity to share your collection with the world!Businesses, museums, auctions, etc., need not apply; the Pickers are only out here for the unique gems that individual collections have to offer.If you're interested in being involved (how could you not be?) or know someone with a large, private collection be sure to send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, or call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).