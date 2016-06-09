Man Claims He Was Assaulted by Justin Bieber After Cavs Playoff Game in Cleveland Last Summer

Update: So, remember when the Biebs got into a fight in Cleveland during last year's NBA Finals? If you don't, video of the tussle is below.
The party not named Justin Bieber has apparently filed a police report naming Bieber and his bodyguard as the assailants, claiming "he went to the hospital with various injuries, including a concussion," according to TMZ.
Why the delay? SOURCES tell TMZ that the dude wanted to take care of everything outside of court but couldn't get anything done with the pop star.
This is a developing story. No charges have been filed.
***
(Original story 6/9/16): Bieber was in town yesterday to enjoy the Cavs' beatdown of the Warriors. What he didn't plan for was being on the receiving end of a beatdown himself. (See what we did there? Some pro local TV news turn of phrasing.)
Anyway, TMZ has a brief Snapchat video of the fight between Bieber and a guy much larger than Bieber exchanging blows outside his hotel.
The best part: The guy recording the scuffle who says, "Shit, I'm gonna get on TMZ."
Congrats, sir. You did.